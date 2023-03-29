Credit union appoints new financial advisor for wealth management program

United States Navy veteran brings five years of experience to new position

– SESLOC Credit Union has appointed Chris Datu as a registered financial advisor for its Wealth Management program, according to a statement released by the San Luis Obispo-based credit union. Datu will offer comprehensive financial planning, tax-deferred investments, retirement income strategies, insurance, and retirement plans for businesses to the credit union’s members. Datu, a United States Navy veteran, brings five years of experience to SESLOC

“We’re excited to offer Chris’ knowledge to our members,” SESLOC EVP/Chief Operations Officer said Kelli Briggs. “He will be a valuable resource to support their financial goals at every life stage. As a long-term Central Coast resident, Chris understands the unique financial needs and challenges of our community.”

SESLOC’s wealth management program is available to members at all six branches in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, and at the Cal Poly campus.

SESLOC Wealth Management is offered through a partnership with CUSO Financial Services, L.P., an independent broker-dealer, and Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment advisor, formed to serve credit union members’ investment and financial planning needs.

Datu says he is excited to help members achieve their financial goals through SESLOC’s Wealth Management program.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve SESLOC’s members and offer them tailored financial planning solutions to help them achieve their goals,” he said.

SESLOC is a not-for-profit financial institution operating on California’s central coast since 1942. It has six branches and assets worth $1.2 billion, and provides financial and educational services to over 57,000 members.

Share To Social Media