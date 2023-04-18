Creston Road floodwater damage repairs progress

Roadway may reopen later this week

– Work continues on Creston Road in Paso Robles where recent floodwaters damaged the roadway next to a bridge over a creek that flows under Creston Road. A detour has been in place on Creston Road near South El Pomar since the roadway on either side of the bridge was compromised.

An engineer said last week they needed to strengthen the concrete footing and shore up the roadway along the creek on the east side of the bridge. It appears that the work is completed. Monday, paving vehicles and rollers were waiting to begin paving that stretch of Creston Road when the other work is completed.

Last week, the engineer estimated the roadway may reopen late this week. He called it a conservative estimate.