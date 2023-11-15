Creston Road improvements start this week

Work this week part of Phase 1 of Creston Road Sustainable Streets Corridor Plan

– The implementation of the Creston Road Sustainable Streets Corridor Plan is set to commence this week with Phase 1 of the comprehensive street replacement project. Surveyors have been deployed to the site this week to initiate the setup of project controls, according to the City of Paso Robles.

The project, concentrated on Creston Road between South River Road and Niblick Road, will encompass the installation of curbs, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes, and repaving. Additionally, a roundabout is slated for construction at the intersection of Creston Road and Rolling Hills.

Funding for the Creston Corridor project is facilitated through a grant from Caltrans, specifically the Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant.

For more details on the plan, interested parties can refer to the official project page at https://www.prcity.com/370/Creston-Road-Corridor-Plan.

