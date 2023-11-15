Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 15, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Creston Road improvements start this week
  • Follow Us!

Creston Road improvements start this week 

Posted: 7:08 am, November 15, 2023 by News Staff

road work ahead sign

Work this week part of Phase 1 of Creston Road Sustainable Streets Corridor Plan

– The implementation of the Creston Road Sustainable Streets Corridor Plan is set to commence this week with Phase 1 of the comprehensive street replacement project. Surveyors have been deployed to the site this week to initiate the setup of project controls, according to the City of Paso Robles.

The project, concentrated on Creston Road between South River Road and Niblick Road, will encompass the installation of curbs, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes, and repaving. Additionally, a roundabout is slated for construction at the intersection of Creston Road and Rolling Hills.creston road project

Funding for the Creston Corridor project is facilitated through a grant from Caltrans, specifically the Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant.

For more details on the plan, interested parties can refer to the official project page at https://www.prcity.com/370/Creston-Road-Corridor-Plan.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.