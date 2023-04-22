Creston Road reopens following floodwater repairs

Bridge was compromised in recent storms

– Early Friday afternoon, Creston Road in Paso Robles reopened after a damaged bridge from the floodwaters closed the road for several weeks near South El Pomar Road.

Souza Construction repaired the compromised bridge and finally reopened it to traffic Friday afternoon. They paved the bridge on Thursday after completing repairs.

The six-mile detour frustrated people traveling to Creston, particularly those who lived just east of the failed bridge.

Creston Road is now open to through traffic in each direction.