Crews contain commercial structure fire in Paso Robles

Fire contained to one outbuilding

– Crews responded to and contained a fire at a Paso Robles commercial structure Thursday evening. Multiple departments responded to the fire in the 6000 block of Airport Road in Paso Robles. One structure and an unspecified number of heavy equipment was destroyed, according to reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE: At 6:31 PM Firefighters & #VineyardIC responded to a structure fire near the 6000 block of Airport Rd in rural Paso Robles CA. Fire has been contained to one outbuilding as of 7:50 PM. 🧵continued in comments. pic.twitter.com/QTd2N8PWHk — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 26, 2024

