Crews contain commercial structure fire in Paso Robles 

Paso Robles News|Friday, January 26, 2024
Posted: 7:14 am, January 26, 2024 by News Staff

Fire contained to one outbuilding

– Crews responded to and contained a fire at a Paso Robles commercial structure Thursday evening. Multiple departments responded to the fire in the 6000 block of Airport Road in Paso Robles. One structure and an unspecified number of heavy equipment was destroyed, according to reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

