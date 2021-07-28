Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 29, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Crews contain fire in Salinas Riverbed
  • Follow Us!

Crews contain fire in Salinas Riverbed 

Posted: 12:22 pm, July 28, 2021 by News Staff
fire in riverbed 3

Photos by Peter Schroeder.

Fire contained to one acre

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo firefighters responded to a fire in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles on Wednesday. The fire broke out before noon near the area under the Niblick Road bridge.

Crews were able to contain the fire to approximately one acre and stop forward progress. fire in riverbed 2

Cal Fire SLO tweeted about the incident:

 

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.