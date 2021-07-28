Crews contain fire in Salinas Riverbed

Fire contained to one acre

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo firefighters responded to a fire in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles on Wednesday. The fire broke out before noon near the area under the Niblick Road bridge.

Crews were able to contain the fire to approximately one acre and stop forward progress.

Cal Fire SLO tweeted about the incident:

VEGETATION FIRE: Niblick Rd x NB HWY 101 in #PasoRobles. Assisting @PasoRoblesES with a fire in the riverbed. Approximately 1 acre, forward progress has been stopped. #CountyofSlo #NiblickIC pic.twitter.com/QOBFc5ffJj — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 28, 2021

