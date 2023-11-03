Paso Robles News|Friday, November 3, 2023
Crews contain fire near Highway 101 in Paso Robles 

Posted: 12:37 pm, November 3, 2023 by News Staff

fire paso robles 101Fire contained at approximately 1/4 acre

– Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the 4800 block of Monterey Road near Highway 101 in Paso Robles late Friday morning.

The fire consumed approximately a quarter-acre of land, according to reports. Cal Fire posted about the incident Friday morning around 10:58 a.m., and by 11:25, reported that the blaze was fully contained:

No injuries have been reported. No further information is available at this time.

 

