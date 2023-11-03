Crews contain fire near Highway 101 in Paso Robles

Fire contained at approximately 1/4 acre

– Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the 4800 block of Monterey Road near Highway 101 in Paso Robles late Friday morning.

The fire consumed approximately a quarter-acre of land, according to reports. Cal Fire posted about the incident Friday morning around 10:58 a.m., and by 11:25, reported that the blaze was fully contained:

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #ExlineIC at scene of a fire near 4800 block of Monterey Rd/ N Highway 101 in Paso Robles Ca. #SloCountyFire #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/1CgjX0b5xj — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 3, 2023

No injuries have been reported. No further information is available at this time.

