Posted: 4:45 am, March 14, 2024 by News Staff
Crews contain residential structure fire in Paso Robles

Photo by Anthony Reed.

Fire contained to garage and attic

– On Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Evert Court in Paso Robles.

Firefighters arrived at scene to discover the attached garage fully involved with fire. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported by fire personnel. The fire was quickly contained to the garage and the attic space above it
before extending into the living quarters.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, one fire investigator, and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, one engine and one battalion chief from Cal Fire SLO County and one engine from Atascadero Fire
immediately responded to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

