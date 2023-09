Crews contain vegetation fire near Pozo

– Cal Fire crews contained a vegetation fire near Pozo yesterday, according to reports and the PulsePoint App.

The fire was reported at 1350 Parkhill Road around 1:45 p.m. Firefighters reportedly attacked the blaze from the air and the ground. The fire was successfully contained and no injuries were reported or damage to structures.

No further information is available at this time.

Share To Social Media