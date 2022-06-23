Crews extinguish early-morning vegetation fire

Cause of the fire was determined to be from an unattended fire within a homeless encampment

– At approximately 1:40 a.m. today, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to the area south of Riverbank Lane for a reported vegetation fire. The first arriving unit reported an approximately one-quarter-acre fire burning within the Salinas River, west of the given location, with difficult access. Fortunately, the city’s newly purchased 4×4 fire engine was able to drive to the fire’s edge within minutes. The quick access allowed fire department personnel to keep the fire from growing exponentially while directing additional resources in for reinforcement. The fire was contained at one half an acre. Three fire engines and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreements three fire engines, one bulldozer, and Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one fire engine from Atascadero Fire responded.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from an unattended fire within a homeless encampment.

