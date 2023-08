Crews extinguish garage fire in Paso Robles

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 411 14th Street in Paso Robles Monday evening around 5 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on the scene they discovered that it was a garage on fire.

Crews had the flames contained within five minutes, according to eye-witness reports. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

