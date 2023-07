Crews extinguish vehicle fire

– Today around 2:15 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 2101 Vanderlip Ct. for a reported vehicle fire. When emergency crews arrived on the scene they saw a vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

– Report by Anthony Reed

