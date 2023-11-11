Crews responding to fire on Cuesta Grade 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 11, 2023
Posted: 4:35 pm, November 10, 2023 by News Staff

One northbound lane of Highway 101 closed in support of firefighting efforts

Cal Fire SLO is actively engaged in addressing a vegetation fire spanning five to seven acres on the northbound side of Highway 101, just north of San Luis Obispo, on the Cuesta Grade, according to multiple reports. The incident unfolded Friday afternoon, triggering the closure of one northbound lane on Highway 101 as part of the firefighting efforts.

As of the latest updates, the fire is currently consuming nearby grasses and brush. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

 

