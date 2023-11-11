Crews responding to fire on Cuesta Grade

One northbound lane of Highway 101 closed in support of firefighting efforts

– Cal Fire SLO is actively engaged in addressing a vegetation fire spanning five to seven acres on the northbound side of Highway 101, just north of San Luis Obispo, on the Cuesta Grade, according to multiple reports. The incident unfolded Friday afternoon, triggering the closure of one northbound lane on Highway 101 as part of the firefighting efforts.

As of the latest updates, the fire is currently consuming nearby grasses and brush. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Share To Social Media