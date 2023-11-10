Crews stop progress of fire southeast of Cambria

Fire has grown to approximately five acres as of approximately 2:30 p.m.

– Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire near the intersection of Monte Cristo Place and Highway 1, southeast of Cambria on Friday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the fire was approximately five acres, according to a social media post by Cal Fire SLO, but later corrected to 2 acres. As of 2:45, forward progress was stopped, and as of 3:20, Cal Fire posted that the fire was 80% contained.

No structures were damaged or injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #GreenIC at scene of a fire near Monte Cristo Place/ HWY 1 SE of Cambria Ca. Fire is approximately 5 acres, no structure threat and under investigation. @FireCambria #SLOCountyFire #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/EB3XVvq6dz — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 10, 2023

UPDATE: #GreenIC 2 acres, forward progress has been stopped. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 10, 2023

