Crews stop progress of fire southeast of Cambria 

Posted: 3:02 pm, November 10, 2023 by News Staff

fire southeast of cambria nov 10

Fire has grown to approximately five acres as of approximately 2:30 p.m.

– Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire near the intersection of Monte Cristo Place and Highway 1, southeast of Cambria on Friday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the fire was approximately five acres, according to a social media post by Cal Fire SLO, but later corrected to 2 acres. As of 2:45, forward progress was stopped, and as of 3:20, Cal Fire posted that the fire was 80% contained.

No structures were damaged or injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

 

Comments

