Crews train today on earthquake search and rescue techniques 

Urban search and rescue training drill planned in Downtown SLO

– Local specialized fire crews will receive training on earthquake search and rescue techniques in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. Traffic may be impacted for a three-hour period.

The drill will take place today on the 1100 block of Chorro Street and is expected to last for about three hours between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. One lane will be impacted on Marsh Street near Higuera Street during the drill and anyone visiting the downtown area may want to consider alternate routes.

The team will work through a variety of scenarios where they will build wooden shores to secure simulated damaged structures whiles searching for victims.

“While our fire crews and technical rescue team members are always training to ensure we are ready and able to respond to critical incidents, the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Northern California serve as strong reminders that preparedness is paramount,” Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said. “Preparedness is a team sport, and we encourage everyone to also be ready for earthquakes by putting together an emergency preparedness kit and plan.”

The San Luis Obispo County US&R team is a multi-disciplinary technical rescue team made up of members from different emergency response agencies in San Luis Obispo County. The team is managed by the county fire department (Cal Fire) and is designed to assist with rescues beyond the scope of engine company personnel. The types of rescues include, but are not limited to swift water rescues, flood rescues, low and high-angle rescues, trench rescues, near-shore ocean rescues (including surf rescues), structural collapse rescues, and other technical rescues that require skills, knowledge, and equipment beyond those of initial attack resources.

For more information on how to prepare for earthquakes, visit www.slocity.org/prepare.

