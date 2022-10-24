Crowds turn out for Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Posted: 7:07 am, October 24, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

Vendors at FestivalFestival included vendors, demonstrations, spelling bee, pie-eating contest

– There was a big turnout Saturday for the Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival in Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

Kids at Obsevation hive

Beekeeper Roger Plata demonstrated an observation bee hive. Matt’s Honey sold three types of honey produced in San Luis Obispo County- Orange Blossom, Sage, and Avocado Blossom. About 30 vendors sold a wide variety of products, including pumpkins and honey produced locally.

main street staff golden oak honey and pumpkin

The festival also included a spelling bee and a pumpkin pie eating contest. Put on by The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, the event was a success in downtown Paso Robles on Saturday.

