Cuesta celebrates graduating class of 2021

Drive-through commencement ceremony happening on Friday, May 21

–Cuesta College celebrates the class of 2021 with a special drive-through commencement ceremony on Friday, May 21, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus.

The ceremony will honor the accomplishments of 1,250 graduating students with their associate degrees, certificates, GED, and ESL certificates from Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021. A total of 1,602 degrees are being awarded this year, including 478 associate in arts, 282 associate in science, 523 associate in arts for transfer, and 319 associate in science for transfer. Cuesta College offers 48 associate degrees, 84 certificates, 68 noncredit certificates, and 36 transfer degrees, providing students with a clear pathway into the California State University system.

“Congratulations to our graduating class of 2021,” said Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns. “You have so much to be proud of, and your graduation date will forever shine on your resume, showing your perseverance, dedication, and preparedness for excellence in whatever comes next.”

Of this year’s graduating class, 607 students came from San Luis Obispo County high schools. A record-breaking 369 of these graduates were recipients of the Promise Scholarship, which provides two fee-free years at Cuesta College.

The graduating class includes students with an age range of 16 to 71. Of the graduates, 391 earned honors or high honors by achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, including 26 who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA. Twenty-two veterans earned degrees this year, representing the Air Force, Army, Marine, Navy, and Coast Guard.

The drive-through commencement caravan will begin at the Education Drive entrance to the campus. Participants will be directed to Parking Lot 5, where graduates will exit their vehicles, walk across the stage, and take a commemorative photo. Because there is no audience, the community is invited to watch the event online as it streams live at bit.ly/streamgrad.

Masks and physical distancing of at least six feet are required during the ceremony. Students are asked not to come to campus if they are ill, experiencing symptoms, or may have been exposed to the coronavirus. For more information on Cuesta College COVID-19 policies and guidelines, visit the resource webpage at cuesta.edu/covid-19.

