Cuesta celebrates graduating class with walk-through commencement

Ceremony to be held this Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

– Cuesta College commemorates its 58th graduating class with a walk-through commencement ceremony this Friday, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus.

This year’s ceremony honors the accomplishments of 1,207 graduating students. A total of 1,614 degrees will be conferred, including 697 associates in arts, 233 associates in science, 292 associates in arts for transfer, and 392 associates in science for transfer. Cuesta College offers a wide selection of educational pathways, consisting of 141 certificate programs and 84 associate degree programs, which include 36 transfer degrees that facilitate seamless transitions into the California State University system.

“I am in awe of the remarkable achievements of Cuesta College’s graduating class of 2023,” said Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns. “The highlight of the year is celebrating the accomplishments of our graduates. I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each triumphant student crossing the stage.”

Within this year’s graduating class, 595 students hail from San Luis Obispo County high schools. Furthermore, 358 graduates have benefited from the Promise Scholarship, which granted them two fee-free years at Cuesta College.

Noteworthy is the diverse range of students represented in the graduating class, with an age range spanning from 17 to 75. Among the graduates, 392 have achieved honors or high honors, attaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, while an impressive 25 students have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

On May 18 at 1 p.m., Cuesta College honors its graduating class of 44 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center. The ceremony will also be streamed live at bit.ly/CuestaRN2023.

To learn more about this year’s commencement ceremony, please visit the website at this link. The public is invited to watch the 58th Commencement Ceremony live-stream at bit.ly/CuestaGrad2023.

