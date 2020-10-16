Cuesta College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

–Cuesta College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of events to recognize the unique contributions of diverse groups on campus and in the local community.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a nationally recognized celebration of the histories, cultures, and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

“Now more than ever, it is important for us to come together and celebrate the beauty and diversity of our cultura,” said Alicia Paniagua, President of the Cuesta College chapter of the Latina Leadership Network. “Our events are a great opportunity to learn from and empower one another. There is unity in community.”

Sponsored by the Cuesta College Latina Leadership Network, Library, Student Health Center, and the Cultural Center, the following events are free and open to all students, faculty & staff, and community.

Oct. 15 – Spoken Word with Yosimar Reyes

Yosimar Reyes is a nationally acclaimed poet and public speaker well-known for exploring migration and sexuality themes in his work. Reyes will speak for the first hour of the event. Attendees will be invited to read poems or passages by Hispanic authors during the last 30 minutes.

Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (English)

Event Link: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/96962012851

Reader Sign-up: https://form.jotform.com/202447485123150

Session 2: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Event Link: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/91922192519

Reader Sign-Up: https://form.jotform.com/202447001104133

Contact Ali Phelps for more information: allison_phelps1@cuesta.edu

Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. – Undocumented and Unafraid Panel

Join Cuesta College’s Monarch Dream Center for their second annual Undocumented and Unafraid Panel recognizing National Undocumented Student Week of Action. The panel includes three Cuesta College and two Cal Poly Dreamers/DACA/Mixed Status students sharing their educational journeys, struggles, and successes as undocumented students.

Event Link: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/91435426062

Contact Estella Vazquez for more information: evazquez@cuesta.edu

Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. – Rumba Class

Move your body and join us in a Rumba Fit class, a Latin-inspired cardio-dance exercise that uses music, movement, and culture to create a multicultural party atmosphere. You don’t need to know the perfect steps. Just be open-minded and ready to have fun while burning a few calories to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Event link: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/94403021510

Instagram Live: @cuestahealthcenter

Contact the Student Health Center for more information: studenthealthcenter@cuesta.edu

Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. – Día de Muertos Virtual Celebration

The Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos) is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back their deceased relatives’ souls for a brief reunion that includes food, drink, and celebration. This virtual event consists of a cultural appropriation discussion facilitated by MEChA Advisor Janet Flores. Other activities include the game Lotería, making tissue flowers, and painting sugar skulls. Participants may pick up Día de Muertos kits before the event at distributions on both the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses.

To attend and claim your Día de Muertos kit, sign up using the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/120493785155

For more details on the Cultural Center and Hispanic Heritage Month events at Cuesta College, please visit the Cultural Center website, email cultural_center@cuesta.edu, or call (805) 546-3100 x2194.

