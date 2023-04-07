Cuesta College Foundation celebrates 50th anniversary with fundraiser

Event will be held at Oyster Ridge in Santa Margarita

– The Cuesta College Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a fundraising event to support students in need. The 50th anniversary celebration will take place on Thursday, May 4, at Oyster Ridge in Santa Margarita, and will raise funds for an endowment for the Cuesta Assistance for Student Emergencies (CASE) Fund, which provides financial support to students facing emergencies.

“Our students are facing unprecedented challenges, particularly during the pandemic when we saw an increase in requests for emergency funds,” said Shannon Hill, Executive Director of the Cuesta College Foundation. “It’s more important than ever for the community to come together and support our students to ensure they have access to a high-quality education.”

The celebration will also recognize the 2023 Honored Alumni recipients: Adam Watkins ’91, Caren Ray Russom ’88, Evan Norton, Psy.D. ’12, and Karl Wittstrom ’75. The Honored Alumni Awards were established in 1989 to recognize former Cuesta College students’ outstanding professional achievements and volunteer service.

“It’s fitting to recognize our alumni, who are a significant part of the college’s history, at this celebration,” said Hill.

The event will include a cocktail hour with live music, a silent and live auction, plated dinner prepared by Trumpet Vine Catering, and a premier selection of local wine and beer. Tickets for the event cost $150 per person, and tables of eight cost $1,200. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“Join us for this milestone celebration and help us raise funds to support our students,” said Hill.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit auctria.events/ccfoundation50 or contact Director of Philanthropy Katie Osman at (805) 546-3915 or kathryn_osman@cuesta.edu.

Share To Social Media