Local nursing students achieve 100% exam pass rate, first national ranking

Exam allows nursing graduates to be licensed as a registered nurse in the United States

– Cuesta College’s Registered Nursing (RN) graduating class of 2023 ranks number one for students passing the National Council Licensure Examination, which allows nursing graduates to be licensed as a registered nurse in the United States, according to a recent announcement from the school.

“With the help of our dedicated nursing faculty and healthcare community partner support, our students are successfully passing the RN licensure examination, allowing them to obtain healthcare jobs in our community,” said Cuesta College Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns.

Outperforming the average pass rate for the state of California (83.07 percent), this achievement not only makes Cuesta College the top-ranked program within California but also places it first among 2,219 Registered Nursing programs (BSN, Associate Degree, or Diploma) across the United States and its territories.

“The nursing program at Cuesta College has a history of high-ranking pass rates for first-time test takers,” said Beth Johnson, associate dean of nursing and allied health. “Our program would not be successful without the help of dedicated faculty across campus helping students with their prerequisites, counselors assisting with pathways and funding, staff, and our compassionate community partners who assist our students in achieving success.”

Nursing students are provided resources to assist in their goal to pass the licensure examination. The Student Success Specialist is pivotal in aiding students with practice questions from their first semester forward. In their last semester, courses are facilitated by nursing faculty with NCLEX-style test questions. Student progress is tracked and those who practice the most are awarded with gas cards and other incentives.

“We do our best to make it fun for the students and reward them for their hard work,” said Johnson. “Together with an intense preparation course delivered at the end of their last semester, this helps our pass rates stay consistent.”

Cuesta College’s accredited Nursing & Allied Health Program, established in 1967, offers degree and certificate programs in registered nursing, licensed vocational nursing, certified nurse assistant, medical assisting, phlebotomy, psychiatric technician, emergency medical services, and paramedic. The recent launch of an accelerated track for the program further exemplifies Cuesta College’s commitment to providing a faster path to nursing education and entry into the workforce.

For more information about the program, call (805) 546-3119 or visit the website here.

