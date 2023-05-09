Culvert replacement project prompts one-way traffic on Highway 41 in Atascadero

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes

– A project to replace an eroded culvert that caused a sinkhole on the northbound shoulder of Highway 41 near San Gabriel Road in Atascadero will result in one-way traffic control on Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Cal Trans.

Flaggers will be directing traffic. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $2.8 million emergency project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. This two-day project is part of the larger emergency contract for the slide which occurred on Highway 41 earlier this year.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), and Instagram at @Caltrans_D5.

Share To Social Media