Cunningham releases statement on vote to move ‘radical’ single-payer healthcare bill

Assembly Rules Committee votes to move a single-payer healthcare bill forward without an independent cost analysis

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo), Vice Chair of the Assembly Rules Committee, released the following statement in response to the Assembly Rules Committee’s vote to move a single-payer healthcare bill forward without an independent cost analysis:

“The legislature’s majority party just voted to move a radical single-payer bill forward without an independent cost analysis. This reckless move puts our state’s entire budget at stake, including education funding, and puts millions of seniors’ Medicare at risk.

“For years, the assembly has stood strong in a righteous fight against the wholesale dismantling of our state’s healthcare system. It’s a shame that somebody’s bad political calculus could force 40 million Californians into a healthcare system run by the same bureaucrats who can’t figure out how to schedule appointments at the DMV or get unemployment checks issued.

“Make no mistake, this bill would create the most expensive state bureaucracy in history, funded by the largest set of tax increases in history, and take away our constituents’ Medicare or private insurance. And the majority party won’t even ask for an independent cost analysis before considering it.”

California’s last single-payer proposal, SB 562 (2017), was estimated to cost as much as $400 billion annually.

