Assemblyman secures millions for financial literacy curriculum

California received an “F” in financial literacy instruction in a 2017 report

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he had secured millions of dollars in the 2022-23 state budget for the California Department of Education to develop a curriculum for financial literacy coursework.

“It’s all too clear that kids are graduating high school without knowing much about debt, compound interest, basic investing, or budgeting,” said Cunningham. “After years of pushing for more financial literacy coursework in our K-12 schools, I am glad to see our hard work finally paying off. Financial literacy is key to getting our kids ready to enter adulthood – this investment will pay dividends.”

In the 2022-23 education budget trailer bill, the California Department of Education was granted more than $3.5 billion to develop curriculum for a number of subjects, including financial literacy. Cunningham had introduced a number of bills over the past two legislative sessions to increase access to financial literacy coursework, including this year’s AB 2051, which would allow the state superintendent to give local school districts funds to develop financial literacy curriculum.

California received an “F” in financial literacy instruction in a 2017 report commissioned by the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Vermont. There is no financial literacy graduation requirement in California. Rather, districts are encouraged to incorporate financial literacy coursework into the required economics course.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner, former school board member and prosecutor, husband, and father of four. He represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

