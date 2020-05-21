Cunningham urges governor to include personal care sector, gyms, and recreational facilities in Stage Two

–Assemblyman Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) and a coalition of legislators sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to include more businesses in Stage Two of reopening. Specifically, the letter asks the Governor to include businesses in the personal care sector, gyms and fitness studios, and recreational facilities like community pools.

“Over the last several weeks, we have heard from countless hairstylists, barbers, and salon owners who – through no fault of their own – have been forced to shut down their business,” said Cunningham. “The science supports opening these types of businesses. These folks are hurting and we need to get them back to work in compliance with the medical guidance.”

According to the Johns Hopkins Public Health Principles for Phased Reopening during COVID-19: Guidance to Governors, businesses in the personal care sector, gyms and fitness studios, and recreational facilities have low-to-medium contact intensity and number of contacts, as well as a higher ability to modify operations.

“If people can shop at big box stores and eat out at restaurants, it makes no sense why they shouldn’t be able to get their hair cut in a clean environment,” said Debbie Stone, a Paso Robles-based hairstylist.

“Proper sanitation has always been a state requirement for barbers and hairstylists. It should be common sense to allow salons and barbershops to reopen in a modified manner,” said Maggie Lewelling, Lead Colorist and Stylist at Spoke Salon in San Luis Obispo.

The Governor has included the personal care sector, gyms and fitness studios, and recreational facilities in his Stage Three. He indicated this week that these businesses are still a few weeks away from reopening.

A copy of the coalition’s letter can be found here.

