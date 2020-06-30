Cunningham urges Pentagon to support Vandenberg AFB for Space Command Headquarters

–On Monday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement after sending a letter in support of naming Vandenberg Air Force Base as headquarters for the United States Space Command:

“Vandenberg has proven itself to be an excellent launch site and the base’s command has been able to attract private industry partners for launches. Bringing USSPACECOM to Vandenberg would bring even more head-of-household jobs to the region, be a major boost to our local economy, and reestablish the Central Coast as the home to U.S. aerospace innovation.”

In May, the Department of the Air Force released criteria for eligible locations to nominate themselves as suitable locations for the US Space Command headquarters. Potential candidates will later receive additional information assessing their suitability based on the evaluation criteria.

The Central Coast already exceeds the requirements of each basing-selection criterion, and has the capacity for significant future expansion of mission and private industry – making Vandenberg Air Force Base and our region the premiere option for US Space Command.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.

