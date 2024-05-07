Cyclists invited to free bike breakfast later this month

City hosting event as part of Bike to Work Week

– The City of Paso Robles is set to host a Bike Breakfast event on Wednesday, May 15, as part of Bike to Work Week. Commuters are invited to stop by Paso Robles City Hall/Library to enjoy a breakfast burrito, engage in hands-on bike demos, and receive complimentary flat tire kits.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the city’s forthcoming plans for bike lanes. The event aims to promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation and encourage community members to explore alternative commuting options.

