Dairy goat exhibitors from across the state attend Mid-State Goat Show

– The Mid-State Goat Show at the Paso Robles Event Center attracted 99 participants and 450 dairy goats. Dairy goat show exhibitors came from as far away as Sacramento and San Diego. Dairy goats produce milk, cheese, yogurt, kefir, and other dairy products.

Scott Bice of Redwood Hill Farm judged the senior competition. Scott and his family have been raising and breeding goats for over 50 years. He has been a judge for over 15 years. Redwood Hill Farm is located in the Russian River Valley near Sebastopol. They produce some of the country’s finest goat milk yogurt and kefir. Jennifer Bice founded the goat farm in 1968. She still lives next to the milking parlor.

Sarah Hazeltine of Woodland judged the junior goat show. Hazeltine started showing goats in 4-H. She has bred goats for over 20 years. She also worked at UC Davis conducting genetic research. She loves to talk to goats and encourage youth exhibitors.

The Mid-State Goat Show is the first large dairy goat show of the season. Show coordinator Kathy Schwartz says “Everybody is thrilled to be here in Paso Robles.”

The big National Dairy Goat (ADGA) Show will be held July 15-21st at the Deschutes Event Center in Redmond Oregon. The judges come from California, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, Minnesota, and New York.