Daou Vineyards voted ‘Best Winery Tasting Room’ in USA Today

Category showcases wineries that offer exceptional wines, service, and ambiance

– Daou Vineyards has been awarded the 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Winery Tasting Room.

The awards celebrate destinations, attractions, and experiences. The “Best Winery Tasting Room” category showcases wineries that offer exceptional wines, service, and ambiance. A panel of experts partnered with 10 Best editors to select the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined digitally over four weeks by popular vote. Daou Vineyards secured the top position overall.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who voted for Daou in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Georges Daou, co-proprietor of Daou Family Estates. “This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence and offering unparalleled wine experiences. We invite wine lovers and enthusiasts to visit Daou Mountain and experience the magic for themselves.”

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the Best Winery Tasting Room Award,” added Daniel Daou, winemaker and proprietor of Daou Family Estates. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive to provide an unforgettable experience for our guests daily.”

Daou Mountain rises above the Coastal Range, providing views at the highest elevations of any winery in Paso Robles. The Daou tasting room showcases the winery’s terroir and vistas in the Adelaida Hills, featuring Spanish colonial architecture. The Daou tasting room staff offer guided tours of the vineyards, where guests can learn about the winemaking process and family legacy, and an off-road adventure across the mountain to experience a private barrel tasting. Visitors can indulge in tastings, including Estate Soul of a Lion, Reserve Rosé, Estate Chardonnay, and Discovery Sauvignon Blanc, among others.

Daou Vineyards’ tasting room welcomes guests by appointment seven days a week, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.daouvineyards.com/tasting-experiences.

