Darius Rucker to perform at 2022 Mid-State Fair

Concert will be his first performance at the California Mid-State Fair

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Rucker’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is his first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $30, $40, $50, $70, and $90 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, starting at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25M albums worldwide including their Diamond certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus ten No. 1 singles at Country radio. In 2014, Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. Follow up single “My Masterpiece” is available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker supports the MUSC Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, and has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. Rucker has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!” Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

