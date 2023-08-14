Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren coming to Vina Robles Ampitheatre

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall, along with The Daryl’s House Band and special guest Todd Rundgren, comes to Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Thursday, Nov. 2. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m.

Daryl Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, known for being part of the best-selling duo of all time, the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, Live from Daryl’s House, as well as a successful venue owner with “Daryl’s House,” a restored venue and live music space in Pawling, N.Y.

Since forming his partnership with John Oates in 1972, the Philadelphia soul man is still achieving career milestones more than four decades later, continuing to perform with his band to sold-out venues everywhere.

It’s been quite a decade for Hall, including the opening of “Daryl’s House,” a combination of world-class restaurant and performance venue, which he kicked off with a live-streamed Daryl Hall & John Oates concert on Oct. 31, 2014. The popular venue also serves as home base for his multi-award-winning Live from Daryl’s House. The show, which began as a “light bulb” moment for Hall when he launched it in 2007 as a free webcast, has set the standard for artist-initiated projects. The groundbreaking series provides a mix of legends and the next generation of superstars. New episodes are set to debut this summer.

Previous episodes of Live From Daryl’s House have featured a diverse mix of veteran and new performers from rock, soul, country and R&B including rock legends Sammy Hagar, Joe Walsh, Cheap Trick, Tommy Shaw, Kenny Loggins, Todd Rundgren, Nick Lowe, Dave Stewart and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top; soul and R&B artists The O’Jays, Aaron Neville, Aloe Blacc, Kandace Springs, Elle King, Wyclef Jean, Smokey Robinson, Cee Lo Green, Booker T & The MGs, and Sharon Jones; big-league singer/songwriters such as Ben Folds, Rob Thomas, Jason Mraz, Gavin DeGraw, Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump; country artists such as Shelby Lynne; and has helped break new acts like Fitz & The Tantrums, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, Neon Trees, Johnnyswim, Parachute, and Anderson East.

For more information, please go to www.darylhall.com.

Also hailing from Philadelphia, fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren is considered a pioneer in the fields of electronic music, progressive rock, music videos, computer software and internet music delivery. He organized the first interactive television concert in 1978, designed the first color graphics tablet in 1980, and created the first interactive album, No World Order, in 1994. He was also one of the first acts to be prominent as both an artist and producer.

Share To Social Media