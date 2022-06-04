DA’s office auctions off jewelry, luxury items seized as evidence

Items are not stolen property, but rather were purchased by a criminal defendant using funds she embezzled from her employer

– The San Luis Obispo County’s District Attorney’s Office has secured the services of SLOCAL Estate Auctions, Inc. based in Morro Bay to auction jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags, artwork, and other items seized as evidence during a criminal investigation involving embezzlement.

The DA’s office would like to make clear that the items are not stolen property, but rather were purchased by a criminal defendant using funds she embezzled from her employer. Therefore, the funds were stolen that were used to purchase these items. The proceeds from the auction of these items will be turned over to the victim of the embezzlement to offset a portion of his loss.

For many of the items, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate receipts and other proofs of purchase and COA’s (Certificate of Authenticity). The sale was approved by order of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino.

The auction is currently active and will conclude next week, on Thursday. To see details on this auction, go to Slocalestateauctions.com or click this link: https://slocalestateauctions.com/auction/diamond_christianlouboutin_kiss_metallica_kurban

Advertisement

Related