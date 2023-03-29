Deadline approaching to request disaster assistance loan

Loans are for physical damage to homes or properties as a result of the storms and flooding that occurred from Dec. 27 through Jan. 31

– This Friday is the deadline to request a U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) disaster assistance loan for physical damage to homes or properties as a result of the storms and flooding that took place from Dec. 27, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023.

The SBA Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience is set to end the grace period to request disaster assistance for physical damage to homes or properties sustained during the severe winter storms this season on Friday. To apply, visit the SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the San Luis Obispo Library, located at 995 Palm Street in San Luis Obispo, or apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

Several atmospheric river storms pelted North County communities with heavy rain and high winds starting in Dec. 2022. A severe storm on Jan. 9 resulted in flooding and storm damage to public and private property.

This disaster assistance grace period does not cover damage sustained in the March 2023 storms. The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services is collecting damage information from private property owners to understand the extent of the damages caused by the March 2023 storms. Complete this form to report damages from the storms earlier this month.

For more storm recovery information, visit www.slocity.org/Recover.

