Deadline to apply for disaster assistance extended to Sept. 1

Renters, homeowners in 14 counties impacted by the February and March storms have extra time to sign up for assistance

– Renters and homeowners in 14 counties impacted by the February and March storms and flooding will now have more time to sign up for federal disaster assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) registration period, due to end July 20, has been extended to Sept. 1. The eligible counties are San Luis Obispo, Butte, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, Nevada, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne.

The extended registration deadline will provide more time for survivors living in remote areas as well as for residents in counties recently designated for federal disaster assistance.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster on April 3, 2023. It covers damage caused by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides between Feb. 21 and July 10, 2023.

FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program may provide disaster assistance for eligible costs of home repairs, rental assistance for temporary housing, essential personal property, disaster-related medical and dental care, funeral expenses, transportation, and childcare.

There are three ways to apply for FEMA: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362. Those that use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, should give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT daily. Callers can press “2” for Spanish or press “3” for an interpreter who speaks their language. For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

Learn more at fema.gov.

If referred to SBA by FEMA, applicants must apply with SBA before they can be considered for certain FEMA grant money, such as reimbursement for damaged personal property, transportation assistance, and Group Flood Insurance Policy (GFIP). Residents are not obligated to take out a loan if they are approved, but a failure to return the application may disqualify them from possible FEMA assistance. Long-term, low-interest disaster loans for businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other sources.

For the latest information on California’s recovery from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699.

Share To Social Media