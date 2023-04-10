Deadline to cast votes for school board of trustees open seat is April 18

Election will determine at-large seat on the board

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is set to conduct a special election on Tuesday, April 18, to fill a vacant at-large seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees with a term of two years. There is only one open position. The two contenders vying for the open seat are Kenny Enney and Angela Hollander.

Eligible voters can cast their ballots either by mail, in person, or at a designated ballot drop-off location within the district. For more information on the drop-off locations, click here.

Share To Social Media