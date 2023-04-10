Paso Robles News|Monday, April 10, 2023
You are here: Home » Politics » Deadline to cast votes for school board of trustees open seat is April 18
  • Follow Us!

Deadline to cast votes for school board of trustees open seat is April 18 

Posted: 7:23 am, April 10, 2023 by News Staff

voteElection will determine at-large seat on the board

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is set to conduct a special election on Tuesday, April 18, to fill a vacant at-large seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees with a term of two years. There is only one open position. The two contenders vying for the open seat are Kenny Enney and Angela Hollander.

Eligible voters can cast their ballots either by mail, in person, or at a designated ballot drop-off location within the district. For more information on the drop-off locations, click here.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Politics, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.