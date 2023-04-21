Death notices for April 1-19

North County death notices

– North County death notices for April 1-19, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Maria Bowling, age 93, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on April 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Barbara Benson, age 92, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Peter Allsopp, age 75, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Deborah K. Hamilton, age 70, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, April 12. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Gary Leroy Quiram, age 79, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, April 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Remigio Rodriguez, age 58, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, April 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Cary Michael Dabbs, age 49, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, April 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Thomas Bradford Haines, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, April 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Charles Robert Stone, age 71, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, April 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

