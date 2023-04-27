Death notices for April 10-24

North County death notices

– North County death notices for April 10-24, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Thomas Brian Russell, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, April 23. Thomas was born in Mount Carmel, PA. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Robert Nicolaysen, age 55, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, April 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Derek Bishop, age 78, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Tuesday, April 11. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Brian Leonard Jones, age 63, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, April 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Michael Bruce Reagan, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, April 22. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jesus – Gutierrez Zepeda, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, April 10. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Robert Maaser, age 59, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, April 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Stuart McElhinney, age 80, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on April 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

