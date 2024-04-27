Death notices for April 11-25
North County death notices
- Johnny Morales Jr. age 78 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on April 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Edith De Loura age 69 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on April 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Maria Barriga de Perez, age 88, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, April 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Karen Alexander Greiner, age 75, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, April 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Stanley Herbert Furtado, age 77, of San Miguel, California passed away on Wednesday, April 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Evelyn Louise Roth, age 89, of Templeton, California passed away on Wednesday, April 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Clarence Madeiros, age 98, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, April 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.