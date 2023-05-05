Death notices for April 13-29

North County death notices

– North County death notices for April 13-29, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Larry Orndoff, age 58, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on April 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

William Richards, age 64, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on April 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Loretta Parker, age 68, a resident of Creston, passed away on April 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Ronald Massey, age 76, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Betty Plet, age 87, a resident of San Simeon, passed away on April 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Natalie Perez, age 33, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Tuesday, April 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Rhoda Mary Happel, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, April 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

James Stirling Johnston, age 76, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, April 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Stephen W Salmeron, age 55, of Ventura, passed away on Tuesday, April 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Robert Heaton Oeck, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, April 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lester Charles Montgomery Jr., age 91, of San Miguel, passed away on Saturday, April 22. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Norman Earl Douglas Sr., age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, April 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Mark Allen Rhea, age 64, from Atascadero, passed away on April 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Richard Lee Smith, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, April 30. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gennaro L. Russo, age 94, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away on Tuesday, April 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Mary Ann Henry, age 93, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, April 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Rosie Muro, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, April 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

