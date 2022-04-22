Death notices for April 14-17

North County death notices

– North County death notices for April 14-17. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Dignity Memorial:

Roy Weigold, age 70, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Joan Catherine De Regt, age 91, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, April 14.

Jadyn Louise Hall, age 29, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, April 17.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

