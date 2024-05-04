Death notices for April 17-27

North County death notices

Melissa Palmer, age 48, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on April 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Nancy Buchanan, age 102, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on April 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Gary Henson, age 75, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 27. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

John A. Silva, DVM, 74, Passed away April 20. Resident of Paso Robles. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory, and Memory Gardens www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

Clarence Francis Madeiros, age 98, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, April 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

James Dunn, age 43, of Bradley Calif. passed away. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

