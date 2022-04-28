Death notices for April 24-27

North County death notices

– North County death notices for April 24-27. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mary Ellen Nevin, age 90, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 27.

Wendell Pangborn, age 81, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 25.

Joan Kessler, age 96, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 24.

Herbert Holt, age 73, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on April 24.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

