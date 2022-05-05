Death notices for April 27-May 2

North County death notices

– North County death notices for April 27 – May 2. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial and Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Delores Ogden, age 91, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on April 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Raul Sandoval, age 90, a resident of Cambria, passed away on May 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Marian Joane Reeves, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, April 27.

Herminia B. Brown, age 84, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, April 29.

Doris Ellen Olmsted, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, April 30.

