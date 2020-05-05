Death notices for April 27-May 3

–Death notices for April 27-May 3, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Sandra Lee Twichell, 71, a San Luis Obispo resident, passed away on April 29, 2020.

Charles Roy Hutchinson, 81, a Bradley resident, passed away on April 27, 2020.

Gregory Alan Winkler, 64, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 3, 2020.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

