Death notices for April 27 – May 8

North County death notices

– North County death notices for April 27 – May 8, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Ruth Stewart, age 46, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on May 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jessilyn Larson, age 49, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on May 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Arnold Cross, age 74, of Atascadero, passed away on May 7. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Marcia Constance Rudnick, age 98, of Santa Margarita, passed away on May 4. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Robert Schill, age 94, of Atascadero, passed away on May 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Robert Thomas Bonar, age 69, of Atascadero, passed away on May 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jackson Myrel Boyes, age 91, of Perris, passed away on April 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jenny Resendiz Hardeman, age 28, of Grover Beach, passed away on May 5. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Barbara Ellen Schultz, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on May 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Elva Muriel Bond Briley, age 88, of Lompoc, passed away on April 27. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

