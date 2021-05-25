Death notices for April 30 – May 15

Philip McIlree Davis, 68, an Atascadero resident, passed away on May 13, 2021.

John Eric Vogelgesang, 61, a San Luis Obispo resident, passed away on April 30, 2021.

Robert Craig Brooks, 68, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 8, 2021.

Helmut Paul Gille, 88, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 2, 2021.

Robert Bruce Elmerick, 72, a Templeton resident, passed away on May 15,2021.

