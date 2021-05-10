Death notices for April 30 – May 7

Kathleen Ann Quigg, 73, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 7, 2021.

Joseph Felix Jacober, 97, a Morro Bay resident, passed away on May 2, 2021.

Ernest Albert Morris, 93, a Templeton resident, passed away on May 5, 2021.

Mercedes Espinoza Aguilera, 55, a King City resident, passed away on May 4, 2021.

Philip James Daniele, 83, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 4, 2021.

Johnny H. Ferreyra, 82, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on April 30, 2021.

