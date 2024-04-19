Death notices for April 8-16

North County death notices

Kristina Rooney, age 72, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on April 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Mary Lewis, age 67, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Paul Bates Jr., age 81, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Jose Mendoza, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, April 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Karen Alexander Greiner, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on April 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

