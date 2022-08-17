Death notices for Aug. 10-14

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Aug. 10-14, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home:

Rebecca Lee Pinto, age 60, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

Ophelia Beason, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

Joe Marvin Dorgan, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

George Garrigues, age 90, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Aug. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

