Death notices for Aug. 10 – Sept. 6

North County death notices

Norman Angelo Martignoni, age 88, of Morro Bay, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Johanna Ramona Fernandez, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Patricia L. School, age 72, of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Doris Bernadette Cable, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

Richard Vear, age 80, a resident of Bradley, passed away on Aug. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Karen Young age 71 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

